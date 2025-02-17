The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Carson Beck’s cheerleader sister Kylie slays fire-red sheer fit with Georgia sorority

The sophomore Georgia Bulldogs cheerleader has a fire look for a Valentine’s party.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) speaks with the media after a NCAA college football game against Massachusetts in Athens, Ga.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) speaks with the media after a NCAA college football game against Massachusetts in Athens, Ga. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carson Beck is gone from the University of Georgia, but his Georgia Bulldogs cheerleader sister isn’t and she crushed her Valentine’s fit.

Kylie Beck, 19, is a sophomore UGA cheerleader for both football and basketball. She was Carson’s No.1 fan all season, giving him words of encouragement after a loss and supporting his decision to transfer to be a Miami Hurricanes quarterback.

Kylie Beck
Kylie Beck/Instagram

She also crushed her game week look like her cowgirl minidress in Texas, and her leg-flaunting look in Florida, and of course her sparkly cheerleader uniform that upstaged Carson’s famous girlfriend Hanna Cavinder.

For a “Galentine’s Day” with her college sorority friends, Kylie sizzled in a fire-red sheer look that truly was a can’t-miss fit.

Kylie Beck and friends
Kylie Beck/Instagram
Kylie Beck
Kylie Beck/Instagram

Kylie Beck
Kylie Beck/Instagram
Kylie Beck and freinds
Kylie Beck/Instagram

While football season is over, Kylie is crushing it for the Dance Dawgs cheer team on the basketball court. She recently did a TikTok dance with another Bulldogs cheerleader where she wowed with her moves.

Kylie also has Cavidner swooning over her pictures as the two have become besties.

Kylie will no doubt cheer on two teams next year with Carson at Miami, while she continues to represent the Becks at Georgia.

