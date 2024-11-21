The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Carson Beck’s sister Kylie poses with another Georgia cheerleader

The UGA sophomore sister of the team’s quarterback shows off even more of her school spirit with the help of a fellow cheerleader.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) gives direction prior to the snap during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels.
It’s been a good week to celebrate for Carson Beck and the Georgia Bulldogs. His sister Kylie Beck certainly was celebrating with her fellow UGA cheerleader friend.

Carson and the Bulldogs are coming off a huge win over the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers to keep their playoff hopes alive. After the game, he shared a sweet moment with his cheerleader sister and mom on the field.

It was also his 23rd birthday on Tuesday and his 19-year-old sister wished him a happy birthday, as well as his girlfriend Hanna Cavinder in an epic bombshell photodump.

Besides a win and her brother’s birthday, Kylie has a lot to celebrate as well. She’s been crushing her fit game all season like her cowgirl look in Texas and her flawless legs fit in Florida. She’s also dancing for the Georgia “Dance Dawgs” at basketball games for the first time and flexing that uniform as well.

Her teammate Ally Gamber posted a photo that Kylie would also share posing in their sparkly uniforms showing off their school spirit.

Kylie Beck and Ally Gamber
Kylie Beck via Ally Gamber/Instagram

Gamber captioned it, “I’m a Georgia girl ❤️.” Kylie is a Florida girl from Jacksonville herself who followed her brother over to Athens to become a Bulldog.

Kylie and brother Carson have a lot to celebrate this week and should have tons to cheer about in a cakewalk matchup with UMass at home this weekend.

Published |Modified
