The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Carson Beck’s sister stuns in Georgia basketball cheerleader uniform with teammates

The younger sister of the former Georgia and now Miami QB is slaying during Bulldogs basketball season.

Matt Ryan

Then Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) shown on the field prior to the game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Sanford Stadium.
Then Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) shown on the field prior to the game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Sanford Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Kylie Beck is in full basketball cheerleader mode for the Georgia Bulldogs while brother Carson Beck is living his best life now as the well-paid Miami Hurricanes quarterback.

Kylie, 19, is a sophomore Bulldogs cheerleader who was a bright spot for big bro during the season before he transferred with her words of encouragement after a loss, and posing with his girlfriend Hanna Cavinder at a game in her full cheerleader uniform.

RELATED: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top, yoga shorts

Kylie Beck
Kylie Beck/Instagram

She also has slayed a lot of fits off the football field like her cowgirl look in Texas, and her teammate duo cheer dance on TikTok, and flaunting her abs in a bikini. She even visited Carson and rooted on Hanna and her twin sister Haley at a Hurricanes basketball game in a custom Cavinder crop top.

Miami QB Carson Beck and sister Kylie Beck
Miami QB Carson Beck and sister Kylie Beck (far right) / Kylie Beck / Instagram

For a game this week at the South Carolina Gamecocks, Kylie posed with her Dance Dawgs teammates while wearing her cheer skirt.

Kylie Beck (left) and the Dance Dawgs
Kylie Beck (left) and the Dance Dawgs / Kylie Beck/Instagram

RELATED: Carson Beck’s cheerleader sister Kylie slays fire-red sheer fit with Georgia sorority

The Bulldogs are 19-11 overall, but 7-10 in the loaded SEC. They did win the game in South Carolina, however.

Kylie is originally from Jacksonville, Florida, and followed Carson to Georgia. While he’s in Miami, she’ll keep cheering on the Bulldogs and representing the Beck last name in Athens.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst

Smokin’: Livvy Dunne has 2-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotards

Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip

Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top

QB-won: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion