Carson Beck’s sister stuns in Georgia basketball cheerleader uniform with teammates
Kylie Beck is in full basketball cheerleader mode for the Georgia Bulldogs while brother Carson Beck is living his best life now as the well-paid Miami Hurricanes quarterback.
Kylie, 19, is a sophomore Bulldogs cheerleader who was a bright spot for big bro during the season before he transferred with her words of encouragement after a loss, and posing with his girlfriend Hanna Cavinder at a game in her full cheerleader uniform.
She also has slayed a lot of fits off the football field like her cowgirl look in Texas, and her teammate duo cheer dance on TikTok, and flaunting her abs in a bikini. She even visited Carson and rooted on Hanna and her twin sister Haley at a Hurricanes basketball game in a custom Cavinder crop top.
For a game this week at the South Carolina Gamecocks, Kylie posed with her Dance Dawgs teammates while wearing her cheer skirt.
The Bulldogs are 19-11 overall, but 7-10 in the loaded SEC. They did win the game in South Carolina, however.
Kylie is originally from Jacksonville, Florida, and followed Carson to Georgia. While he’s in Miami, she’ll keep cheering on the Bulldogs and representing the Beck last name in Athens.
