Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Stuns in Unreal 3D Red Dress at NFL Honors Event

Gracie Hunt isn’t used to enjoying Super Bowl week with the Kansas City Chiefs not in it. The team heiress certainly represented, though, in a stunning red dress at the 2026 NFL Honors awards show that’s a can’t miss.

The Chiefs have been in the big game five out of the last six times, winning three of them. Last year we saw Hunt’s sparkly gold dress as the only bright spot for the team in the brutal loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gracie Hunt, Clark Hunt, Tavia Hunt, Ava Hunt | Gracie Hunt/Instagram

RELATED: Gracie Hunt flaunts flashy luxury fit after controversial $3B Chiefs stadium deal

This year, the team missed the playoffs completely and lost quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a knee injury.

The daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and former Miss Kansas was a bright spot at games this season with her different fits starting with the opener in Brazil where she turned heads making up for Taylor Swift’s absence, and then her boldest fit yet flexing her abs against a rival team.

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs CEO’s daughter Gracie Hunt on field prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

While younger sister Ava Hunt, who is an SMU Mustangs cheerleader, took a gap year to do a mission, the two did link up for one game as well where Chiefs red was the theme.

RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt turns heads in a four-color fit for SNF game

Gracie stuns in red 3D-floral dress

The 26-year-old Gracie was back in red on Thursday night in the Bay Area where she showed off getting ready beforehand.

And then she stepped out onto the red carpet turning heads next to mom Tavia Hunt, dad Clark, and boyfriend Derek Green, who is the son of former Chiefs QB Trent Green.

Here’s a look at the back of the dress, too:

The back of Gracie Hunt’s dress at the NFL Honors event. | Gracie Hunt/Instagram

While it’s not the week Gracie wanted without a dog in the fight, she certainly showed up and showed out for Chiefs Kingdom with that dress.

Gracie Hunt at the 2026 NFL Honors. | Gracie Hunt/Instagram

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex