Ciara wore Russell Wilson cheerleader fit with kids, ditching Grammys for him
Ciara skipped the Grammy Awards night to be with her husband Russell Wilson for the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, in an act of true love. She also slayed her Russ cheerleader fit while doing so.
The 39-year-old Ciara had quite the week that started off with her co-hosting Today’s Jenna & Friends where she rocked a news reporter fit while showing off her insane flexibility for a dance, and then crushed a black miniskirt stunner.
She then made it to the pre-Grammy gala where she stunned in a sheer black bombshell with a cape.
RELATED: Russell Wilson shares epic ‘through the years’ tribute to Ciara’s son Future
From there, Ciara, who just revealed the secret to her marriage with Wilson, ditched Grammy night to be with her kids and husband for his surprising 10th Pro Bowl selection and first as a Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback. While there, she also made sure to rock the ultimate Wilson No. 3 cheerleader fit while being supermom.
How cute, and the whole family is there with Future, 10, Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and daughter Amora Princess, 1. Ciara shared more of the family moments from Orlando.
RELATED: Ciara has perfect reaction to Steelers QB Russell Wilson's dad moment with Future
And more adorable memories on the private plane headed home.
That’s true love and dedication to the family. Thanks Ciara for sharing these special moments and congratulations to Wilson on his big accomplishment.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet
Proud mama: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit
Geaux Tigers: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU black leotard with 3-word inspiration on front
Who are “U”?: Carson Beck’s sister cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top
Super bore: Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at SB teams