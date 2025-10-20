Controversial Danica Patrick nails Texas cowgirl fit at F1 Austin
Formula 1 returned to Austin, Texas, this past weekend and that meant another Danica Patrick fit slay from the track.
The former IndyCar driver and current race analyst for Sky Sports is always the talk for races like her prom dress look that caused a stir in Canada, and her checkered flag look for the Indianapolis 500, and her all-white F1 stunner from Miami.
RELATED: F1 analyst Danica Patrick sets new record trying to conquer another sport
When she’s not calling a race Patrick, now 43, is a polarizing figure with her political views on social media. But for races like F1 Austin, she’s talked about for the heat she brings trackside with her fashion.
Last year, she had the perfect Texas salute in her boots and skirt fit for the F1 Grand Prix race in Austin. For this year, she nailed the cowgirl look once again.
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian ditches hubby Steve in all-black leather fit for Texas F1 Austin
She just needed a cowboy hat and she’d look like a true Texan.
Patrick also teased this button-up yellow sleeveless look on Sunday while at the track.
You can see Patrick is super ripped in that photo and routinely shows off her insane workouts and beach body.
The record-setting female driver hasn’t raced since 2018. She’s still the only woman to ever win an IndyCar Series event at the Indy Japan 300 in 2008.
She’s still turning heads in 2025.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky
E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit
Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game
NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win
MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS