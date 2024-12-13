Dodgers WAG Chelsea Freeman flashes ponytails with 'spiced chai' makeover
Chelsea Freeman is giving her husband a run for his money as the most recognizable member of the family.
Freddie Freeman is of course beloved by the Los Angeles Dodgers faithful for his heroics in the World Series, highlighted by his Kirk Gibson-esque home run in Game 1 on the last pitch that forever changed the momentum against the New York Yankees.
His wife, Chelsea Freeman, also became more and more recognizable with her fits throughout the MLB postseason (not to mention sharing their harrowing personal journey with youngest son Max), and that run has continued with the couple's well-deserved celebration tour, including a fancy private jet-setting trip to Nashville for the CMA Awards, where she outclassed her husband with her many stunning looks.
Now the Dodgers WAG continues to build out her own brand empire, and shared her latest skincare routine with the perfect facecard for the holidays, complete with something called a "spiced chai baked bronzer."
The Freemans are certainly enjoying life after the World Series, and that's great to see given their scary times during the summer and Freeman's emotional personal journey this season, including shedding tears talking about saving his father's life.
It's a wonderful life indeed for Freddie and Chelsea Freeman this holiday season.
