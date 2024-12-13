The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dodgers WAG Chelsea Freeman flashes ponytails with 'spiced chai' makeover

Freddie Freeman's wife is building her own social media empire, and her latest look is a perfect facecard for the holidays.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Chelsea Freeman is giving her husband a run for his money as the most recognizable member of the family.

Freddie Freeman is of course beloved by the Los Angeles Dodgers faithful for his heroics in the World Series, highlighted by his Kirk Gibson-esque home run in Game 1 on the last pitch that forever changed the momentum against the New York Yankees.

His wife, Chelsea Freeman, also became more and more recognizable with her fits throughout the MLB postseason (not to mention sharing their harrowing personal journey with youngest son Max), and that run has continued with the couple's well-deserved celebration tour, including a fancy private jet-setting trip to Nashville for the CMA Awards, where she outclassed her husband with her many stunning looks.

Chelsea Freeman/Instagram

Now the Dodgers WAG continues to build out her own brand empire, and shared her latest skincare routine with the perfect facecard for the holidays, complete with something called a "spiced chai baked bronzer."

Chelsea Freeman/Instagram

The Freemans are certainly enjoying life after the World Series, and that's great to see given their scary times during the summer and Freeman's emotional personal journey this season, including shedding tears talking about saving his father's life.

It's a wonderful life indeed for Freddie and Chelsea Freeman this holiday season.

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

