ESPN’s Molly Qerim goes barefoot in eye-catching ‘no handouts’ summer dress
Molly Qerim is in a new studio this week with ESPN and First Take, and on Day 2 she was locked into her work and her fit.
The 41-year-old show’s co-host with Stephen A. Smith is quite the “fashionista” as Smith has said, and whether she’s at work or out and about, she’s bringing her fashion A-game. We’ve seen her in a “back to business” minidress and heels, and a fire-red dress for the College Football Playoff National Championship, and an “off the grid” New York Knicks look during Super Bowl week.
Lately she’s getting into the summer swing with a black and white dress and heels and a bright yellow can’t miss fit.
On Monday, the Emmy Award winner had a winning look on the first day at the new office posing with an unreal background behind her. On Day 2, she wanted ”No Handouts” as she gave the stiff arm to the cameras while in a bright colored collared shirt dress going barefoot.
She’s all about business right there — don’t bother her as she gets prepared to go live.
Qerim always combines hot takes and fits to match, and Day 2 at the new studio in Hudson Square in Lower Manhattan was no different than usual.
