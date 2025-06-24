The Athlete Lifestyle logo

ESPN’s Molly Qerim goes barefoot in eye-catching ‘no handouts’ summer dress

The “First Take” co-host was all about business in the new studio while giving us another winning fit.

Matt Ryan

Molly Qerim attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City in New York.
Molly Qerim attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City in New York. / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Molly Qerim is in a new studio this week with ESPN and First Take, and on Day 2 she was locked into her work and her fit.

The 41-year-old show’s co-host with Stephen A. Smith is quite the “fashionista” as Smith has said, and whether she’s at work or out and about, she’s bringing her fashion A-game. We’ve seen her in a “back to business” minidress and heels, and a fire-red dress for the College Football Playoff National Championship, and an “off the grid” New York Knicks look during Super Bowl week.

Molly Qerim
A typical Qerim fit / Molly Qerim/Instagram

Lately she’s getting into the summer swing with a black and white dress and heels and a bright yellow can’t miss fit.

On Monday, the Emmy Award winner had a winning look on the first day at the new office posing with an unreal background behind her. On Day 2, she wanted ”No Handouts” as she gave the stiff arm to the cameras while in a bright colored collared shirt dress going barefoot.

Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim/Instagram

She’s all about business right there — don’t bother her as she gets prepared to go live.

Qerim always combines hot takes and fits to match, and Day 2 at the new studio in Hudson Square in Lower Manhattan was no different than usual.

Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

