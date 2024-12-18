ESPN’s Molly Qerim crushes in blue all-leather fit, white boots outside
Molly Qerim continued her fit hot streak whether it’s at the studio for ESPN’s First Take, or out and about.
The show‘s co-host has recently slayed a “dressed up” look in a flowy minidress, as well as a jaw-dropping Canadian tuxedo fit in all denim, and had her fit disappear while at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The 40-year-old beauty has also been sharing her fitness routines while crushing her workouts in some black minishorts, and most recently in an ab-revealing white crop top.
RELATED: ESPN’s Molly Qerim ‘locked in’ leather miniskirt for glaring glam look
Now, she’s in an all-leather look in a beautiful blue while posing outside. The white boots definitely pop out as well.
That’s almost like a superhero look right there.
RELATED: ESPN's Molly Qerim rocks leather miniskirt, jacket combo from NYC streets look
Qerim was married to former NBA player and fellow ESPN host Jalen Rose for three years before divorcing in 2021.
The Emmy Award winner was also previously the host of NFL Network’s weekday morning show NFL AM and NFL Fantasy Live.
Qerim’s latest fit is bold enough to even silence her co-host Stephen A. Smith on the show, and carryover her hot streak as we close out 2024.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Trophy worthy: Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee jaw-dropping Heisman-win fit
Speaking of: 3 surprising facts about Hunter’s fiancée Leanna besides Lil Wayne
New Miss Queen: Lane Kiffin crushed by daughter Landry, his ex-wife in sassy fits
Speaking of…: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts extremely low-cut bday stunner
Stealth NFL WAG: 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna rocks jeans fit in rare photos