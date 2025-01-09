ESPN's Molly Qerim rocks fashionable religious cross earrings on 'First Take'
Usually it’s all about whatever fit Molly Qerim is rocking. While she slayed another great look while on ESPN’s First Take, her fashionable religious cross earrings stole the show.
The show’s co-host with Stephen A. Smith is known for her fit game like her “locked in” leather miniskirt, and her Canadian tuxedo that she flexed her legs in, as well as her disappearing fit from UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, and most recently her “back to business” minidress.
The 40-year-old dropped her latest fit look in a full-length dress with the low-cut top while on the show.
RELATED: ESPN's Molly Qerim teases full-length mink as Stephen A. Smith gives her compliment
RELATED: ESPN's Molly Qerim rocks leather miniskirt, jacket combo from NYC streets look
Despite wanted to get her “sweatpants on” as she said, Qerim’s fit was all about her religious cross earrings.
Qerim was married to former NBA player and fellow ESPN host Jalen Rose for three years before divorcing in 2021.
She’s currently single and enjoying not only wearing sweats, but getting her sweat on while working out. She keeps that TV-ready figure of hers with tough workouts while in some black minishorts, and in an ab-revealing white crop top stunner.
The Emmy Award winner crushed yet another fit, but her earrings definitely took center stage this time.
