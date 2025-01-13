ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks cowgirl miniskirt fit for birthday shout out
Molly Qerim is all about family, friends, fits, and her job on her social media.
The ESPN “First Take” co-host with Stephen A. Smith has rocked many different looks that have gone viral like her “locked in” leather miniskirt, and her “back to business” sparkly minidress, and her Cleopatra-vibe full-length dress, and her full-mink coat Godfather look.
She also was just praised by new show regular and former NFL star quarterback Cam Newton for being “a f***ing beast“ with her skills for which Qerim was so thankful for. She’s won an Emmy Award for a reason that goes beyond just her stylish fashion.
The 40-year-old is also about family and was even upstaged last year by an adorable work day hang with her god son on set in Philadelphia. She also just posted a birthday shoutout while in a cowgirl miniskirt, hat, and boots.
Qerim doesn’t have kids but she’s clearly very good with them. There’s no immediate indication who “Troy Boy” is, but obviously he’s special to her and she was reading him “dinosaur stories” when he was young.
Qerim is currently single after she was married to former NBA player and fellow ESPN host Jalen Rose for three years before divorcing in 2021.
She showed she’s quite the catch in that cowgirl fit and how she is with family and kids.
