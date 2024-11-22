Genie Bouchard ditches pickleball for glittery cowgirl Taylor Swift concert fit
Genie Bouchard showed she’s a Swiftie like tens of millions of others, but her concert fit definitely stole some Taylor’s thunder on a concert night.
The Canadian tennis and pickleball star has crushed many looks this year from her jeans and crop top selfie, to the strangest seductive cow Halloween costume you’ll ever see, to channeling her inner Christina Aguilera for a naughty “Genie in a bottle” look.
The 30-year-old saved a stunning fit for a Taylor Swift concert she showed off on Instagram. She flexed her abs-revealing, glitter-everywhere look with her Swiftie bracelets and the signature “13” written on her.
Then when it was Swift’s time on stage, she rocked the cowboy hat as well.
We all know Swift can rock a fit as well like when she watches Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend Travis Kelce’s games in her all-black minishorts and knee-high boots look. But this fit night belonged to Bouchard.
The 30-year-old tennis and pickleball star is also recently single as she announced her split from model Christie Brinkley's son, Jack Brinkley-Cook, in July. She was recently seen dancing with Kim Kardashian ex-Kris Humpries at a Dallas pickleball event.
Bouchard was the first Canadian-born player to make the finals of Wimbledon back in 2014.
She certainly looks like she enjoyed herself at the Swift concert while her fit certainly sparkled and stood out in a winning look.
