Arrowhead Report

How the Chiefs Kept Rolling Over the Commanders

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Washington Commanders in a Week 8 Monday Night Football battle, and here's how all the action unfolded.

Dominic Minchella

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs looked to continue their winning ways against the Washington Commanders in a Week 8 Monday Night Football showdown. The Commanders were without Jayden Daniels, which gave the Chiefs an extra edge over Washington before kickoff.

Kansas City brought in a strong offense and defense, coming off a shutout against the Las Vegas Raiders. But it was made very obvious before gameday, the Commanders are no Raiders, even without Daniels controlling the football.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks with Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn during warmups prior to the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Here's how all the action went down.

First Quarter

The Chiefs won the coin toss and elected to receive it in the second half, allowing Marcus Mariota and the Commanders' offense to take a shot at getting on the board early. But after nine plays, Mike Danna came away with an interception, as the Chiefs' defense picked up right where it left off from Week 7.

Patrick Mahomes and the offense took over, looking to continue their dominance on the offensive side of the ball. And similar to the Commanders' first drive, the Chiefs' first drive ended in an interception as well. There was a ball game brewing.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) and Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chamarri Conner (27) tackles Washington Commanders wide receiver Luke McCaffrey (11) during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' defense kept it tight, forcing the Commanders to turn over on downs. With one minute left in the first quarter, Kansas City would take it to the second, starting on third and three.

Second Quarter

The quarter started with the Chiefs' second interception of the game, the second interception fumbled off tight end Travis Kelce's hands. Starting the game like this was uncommon, but it was nothing that would deter the confidence in Kansas City's mind.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' defense kept the team in the game, forcing another turnover. Kelce would start to make up for his caused interception by collecting two receptions, one for 31 yards, and getting the Chiefs in scoring position.

Kareem Hunt rushed into the end zone to cap off a nine-play, 72-yard drive with a touchdown. Harrison Butker added the extra point, and the Chiefs went up 7-0.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

But in a great throw by Mariota, and a little help from replay assistance, Washington answered back with a touchdown of their own. Tied 7-7 with less than a minute before halftime.

Halftime: 7-7

Third Quarter

The Chiefs utilized getting the ball first to start the half by marching into the end zone to give Kansas City the 14-7 lead after the extra point was good. Hunt scored the touchdown, his second of the game.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) leaves the field against the Baltimore Ravens after game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Washington punted the ball away, the first punt of the game, in their rebuttal, setting up Kansas City to make this a two-score game. Kelce tied Priest Holmes for the most touchdowns in Chiefs franchise history with 83. Pushing the lead to 21-7 Chiefs.

The Chiefs' defense continued to be a brick wall, holding the Commanders off the scoreboard again. In fact, the defense shut out Washington for the second quarter of the game.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) reacts after a play against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

4th Quarter

Mahomes and company pushed their consecutive offensive streak of 28 points or more to five games in a row, 28-7 Chiefs. The Chiefs' offense continues to prove that they're still the Kansas City Chiefs.

The experience and veteran leadership from Patrick Mahomes once again continue to aid the Chiefs' offense. Then you add in Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, among others, this Chiefs team might be good until they don't want to be anymore.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

At the end of the day, things keep turning up Kansas City Chiefs.

