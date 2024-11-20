Gracie Hunt shows off new look in FaceTime date with ‘him’
Gracie Hunt has been super busy of late and away from her boyfriend Cody Keith, but is making up for lost time through FaceTime.
Hunt, who is the oldest daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt, took a mid-week trip to Mexico where she had a dramatic new makeover and flaunted her insane abs in a sheer bikini top and shorts.
She then flew to Texas for the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight with brother Knobel where she was far better than the bout in her leopard-print crop top.
RELATED: Ava Hunt outshines Gracie with all-black, knee-high boots non-Chiefs look
From there it was off to New York for the big Buffalo Bills and Chiefs game where despite the loss she slayed her all-black fit and had a runway-like contest with sister Ava Hunt.
With all that running around and glam lifestyle, the 25-year-old Gracie did manage to find some time to FaceTime her man and post an image on her Instagram. She wrote, “FaceTime date with him.”
How adorable are they?
RELATED: Ava Hunt drops 1980s ‘Miami Vice’ cheer fit after Chiefs first loss
Keith, 33, Keith was a backup quarterback for the East Carolina Pirates. He went on to attend training camps with the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Redskins, and Indianapolis Colts, before taking a pre-season roster spot with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. Now, he’s a real estate broker.
Gracie is a former Miss Kansas and now a team executive for the Chiefs — a team she’ll inherit one day.
They’ve been public official since this September and are seen on rare occasions together like on the pickleball court, and posing together in front on an old car.
It’s great to see Gracie and Cody going strong in a rare glimpse into their relationship.
