Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava’s cheerleaders SMU hype photo for Pittsburgh game
It’s homecoming Saturday for the No. 20 SMU Mustangs and cheerleader Ava Hunt.
The 19-year-old Kansas City Chiefs heiress and little sister of Gracie Hunt, recently got her sorority wings in an all-white dress. The newly intaiated Pi Betta Phi member has been showing her school pride all season with her cheerleader uniform pics.
She’s also slayed with her fire fit game as well. Earlier in the season she posted a side-by-side stunner with Gracie, then flexed her abs in her pajamas, and then showed off her toned biceps in a minidress selfie.
On Saturday, Ava was fired up for the big game against the No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers. The sophomore posted a picture of herself with the cheerleaders in full gear as well as a hype video, saying “happy gameday and happy homecoming.” Ava is the second one from the left below.
Ava is the third child of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and wife Tavia Hunt, and is exactly six years younger than her social media influencer and fashion designer older sister. She has one brother, Knobel Hunt, 22.
Hopefully she’s still smiling and posting happy cheerleader photos after the big game.
