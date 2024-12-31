Hailee Steinfeld goes banker miniskirt formal in BTS photo minus Josh Allen
Anything Hailee Steinfeld does these days is newsworthy. A new behind-the-scenes sizzling look from a commercial she was in just dropped to close out the year with a bang.
The actress and singer not only had a big blockbuster year acting and slaying fits like her sparkly midriff stunner, but got engaged to boyfriend and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in epic fashion.
The two lovebirds shared a rare moment of PDA this year with a kiss during the Halloween party, and recently were spotted enjoying some cocktails on a date night at a restaurant in Buffalo. She’s also been to Bills games like their road game to Los Angeles where the 28-year-old beauty took a rare public photo with Allen.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld at Buffalo Wegmans without Bills QB Josh Allen goes viral
Steinfeld recently worked on an ad for Neutrogena that she shared on her Instagram where she wore a naughty banker look. A new behind-the-scenes photo of the commercial leaked and is going viral on social media.
Wowza. That is quite the look. She’s glowing with that smile as well — she truly looks happy.
Steinfeld and Allen have been romantically linked ever since they were first spotted together in New York City in May 2023, but weren’t official publicly until the quarterback made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024.
She’s a bonafide star and boasts 20.4 million followers on Instagram alone. She’s currently starring in the Netflix hit Arcane, and the Marvel TV series Hawkeye on Disney+.
It’s been an incredible year for Hailee Steinfeld as her behind-the-scenes jaw-dropping fit exemplifies.
