Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen doesn't hold back about Sean McDermott
The Buffalo Bills came up short in the playoffs once again on Sunday evening, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs by a final score of 32-29. It was the latest on a long line of brutal losses to end a season.
Josh Allen and Sean McDermott can simply tack this one onto their list of heartbreaking losses.
Despite losing in the AFC Championship Game and watching the Chiefs move on the Super Bowl, the Bills are remaining confident. They will still be one of the best teams in the NFL heading into the 2025 NFL season and have a chance to make some major additions during the offseason.
While some teams could turn against each other after the disappointing losses over the last few years, Buffalo is not going down that path. The team loves each other and the roster is full of a bunch of team-first guys.
Following the loss against Kansas City, Allen spoke out about McDermott. It is very clear how much love the superstar quarterback has for his head coach.
"This is gonna sound weird, I’m just so proud of coach,” Allen said. “I don’t know why he’s not recognized more in the awards stuff. That’s the cruddy thing about it. But time in and time out, he’s got us in position. . . . We’re fighting to get over that hump, and he gives his life to this. He’s so committed to doing whatever it takes.”
Allen also provided some brief thoughts about the loss.
"It's not fun," Allen said. "To be the champs you've got to beat the champs, and we didn't do it tonight."
No team is ever guaranteed to get back to the same point that they were at the year before. The Bills are likely to be viewed as a Super Bowl favorite next season, but each time a team misses out on an opportunity like this one, they get closer to missing out for years to come.
Hopefully, that will not be the case for Buffalo.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the upcoming NFL offseason has in store for the Bills. If they can make a few quality additions to fill positions that need upgrades, they will have a shot to compete for a championship again in 2025.
For now, all fans can do is feel the sting of the loss and look forward to the team putting in good work during the offseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —