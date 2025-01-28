Buffalo Bills AFC championship effort proves team is deficient at cornerback
There are a lot of things that could have went smoother for the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game. The Kansas City Chiefs took advantage of controversial calls like Xavier Worthy’s second-quarter battle for a grab with Cole Bishop or what appeared to be a Josh Allen 4th-down conversion early in the fourth quarter.
But there’s no question that the cornerback play was an issue in the loss. There were already concerns heading into the game with Christian Benford nursing a concussion from the Ravens divisional win. But after clearing protocol, Benford only lasted into thr first quarter before suffering another concussion.
Benford’s absence meant Kaiir Elam saw his most extended action this postseason. And, unfortunately, that gave Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs a weaker Bills defender to target in the passing game.
The objective numbers don’t necessarily show that Elam played poorly. But the eyes in the skies did not lie as to how he performed.
Benford and Elam are both slated to be back on their rookie deals in 2025 as fourth-year players. With starting CB Rasul Douglas scheduled to become a free agent this spring, the Bills will need to look to free agency and the NFL draft for cornerback help. Even with Nickel corner Taron Johnson back in the fold, the 2023 second-team All-Pro did not play his best in the postseason, yielding a 69.2% completion rate and a passer rating of 123.6 when targeted.
Buffalo found a gem with Benford in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Thankfully, he’s become a strong starter for a team in need of better defensive back play, and because it distracts from how big of a miss taking Elam was in the first round of that same draft.
The Bills will need to make improving their CBs a priority this offseason. There are several avenues the team can take via free agency and the draft. If the front offcie chooses to go the veteran route, there are solid options in Carlton Davis, Donte Jackson, Asante Samuel Jr. The draft is a solid and inexpensive option, with Buffalo slotted to pick at the No. 30 overall pick.
It feels like yesterday the Bills had Tre'Davious White shutting down receivers as a two-time All-Pro selection in 2019 and 2020. That type of player could be the missing ingredient in getting this Buffalo franchise back to a Super Bowl.