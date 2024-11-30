Hailee Steinfeld's brother reacts to Josh Allen engagement like it was him
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld had the shocker of the week when the two announced their engagement on social media.
The 28-year-old Buffalo Bills quarterback took a knee in epic fashion, proposing to the 27-year-old actress in a beautiful scene that the two posted on Instagram.
Social media erupted reacting to the news, including a fellow Bills WAG swooning over hearing about the couple’s announcement.
Hailee’s brother Griffin had his own reaction that was more like he was the one proposed to where he said, “One of the greatest days of my life ❤️.”
They totally look alike. Not as much as Hailee and her toy dog Martini do, but very close.
Hailee and Allen have been romantically linked ever since they were first spotted together in New York City in May 2023, but weren’t official publicly until the quarterback made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024.
Now they are Instgram officially engaged. They’ve also been more public than ever with their relationship, even showing off a rare moment of PDA with a Halloween kiss.
With the Bills playing the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, the biggest reaction to the news might be the Highmark Stadium crowd if Hailee shows up.
