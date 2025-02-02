Indiana Fever to Sign Veteran Star DeWanna Bonner and Enter the Title Conversation
Two-time WNBA champion DeWanna Bonner is signing a one-year contract with the Indiana Fever, ESPN's Alexa Philippou reported on Sunday morning. The six-time All-Star spent her last five seasons with the Connecticut Sun.
The move is just the latest in what was already a busy offseason for the Fever. In just the past few days, the franchise re-signed Kelsey Mitchell to their roster, and also acquired Sophie Cunningham and signed Natasha Howard. New coach Stephanie White is going to have a stacked team that was already led by Caitiln Clark and Aliyah Boston.
It's clear the Fever are attempting to build a championship team around last year's No. 1 pick Clark. Indiana played in the postseason for the first time since 2016 last year, and the team is ready to build on that run and make a leap into title contention this year.
Bonner is just the type of veteran that can help the Fever reach that level, bringing plenty of playoff experience to Indiana. Bonner played 10 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, winning two WNBA titles in that streak, and helped the Connecticut Sun reach the WNBA Finals in 2022. Last season with the Sun, Bonner averaged 15 points, six rebounds and two assists per game.