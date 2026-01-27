Lorenzo Musetti's GF Veronica in Spotlight for Novak Djokovic Australian Open Match

Bye, bye Morgan Riddle.

Thanks to the No. 5 seed Lorenzo Musetti, the most famous American tennis WAG was sent packing with her boyfriend, No. 9 seed Taylor Fritz, who lost to in straight sets to the Italian heartthrob.

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2026 Australian Open. | IMAGO / PsnewZ

Unfortunately for Musetti, still only 23, standing in his way for a chance at his first career Grand Slam is 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic, 38, who holds a 9-1 record against him, including a straight-set victory in the 2024 Wimbledon semifinals.

Musetti's long-time girlfriend, Veronica Confalonieri, will be his biggest cheerleader, although it's unclear if she made the trip to Melbourne since she gave birth to their second son in late November.

Let's get to know more about Veronica as Musetti finally tries to break through for his first Slam.

Veronica is the proud mother of their two young sons

Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri during the match at the Tennis Herren Queens Club. | IMAGO / Colorsport

Baby Leandro, born on Nov. 29, has an older brother Lodovico, born in March 2024, and Veronica always shows them off on her Instagram handle, including a Christmas portrait last month.

Just like any mom, she likes to take her kids to the local park and spend quality time together while her partner travels the globe on the ATP Tour.

Veronica Confalonieri with her older son Ludovico at a Monte Carlo park. | Veronica Confalonieri/Instagram

Veronica works in sports as a graphic designer

Unlike most of the tennis WAGs these days, like Riddle and Alexander Zverev's new girlfriend, Caroline Daur, who are all influencers and models, Confalonieri works for Sky Sports Italy as a graphic designer.

The couple met in 2022.

Lorenzo Musetti and his long-time girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri kiss at the Monte Carlo Masters. | IMAGO / PsnewZ

If Confalonieri is not there tonight, it's probably because she is taking care of the baby at home, because she has always been there for Musetti's big matches, which includes the two-time ATP Tour champion winning a bronze medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

If Musetti can somehow beat Djokovic for the second time, most likely standing in his way next would be back-to-back defending Australian Open champion, Jannik Sinner.

No big deal. At least Veronica will be there for him regardless, win or lose.

Veronica Confalonieri holds her son Ludovico. | Veronica Confalonieri/Instagram

