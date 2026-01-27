Lorenzo Musetti's GF Veronica in Spotlight for Novak Djokovic Australian Open Match
Thanks to the No. 5 seed Lorenzo Musetti, the most famous American tennis WAG was sent packing with her boyfriend, No. 9 seed Taylor Fritz, who lost to in straight sets to the Italian heartthrob.
RELATED: Alexander Zverev's New GF Caroline Turns Heads in Workout Selfie at Australian Open
Unfortunately for Musetti, still only 23, standing in his way for a chance at his first career Grand Slam is 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic, 38, who holds a 9-1 record against him, including a straight-set victory in the 2024 Wimbledon semifinals.
Musetti's long-time girlfriend, Veronica Confalonieri, will be his biggest cheerleader, although it's unclear if she made the trip to Melbourne since she gave birth to their second son in late November.
RELATED: Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle Turns Heads in Sheer Black Stunner at Australian Open
Let's get to know more about Veronica as Musetti finally tries to break through for his first Slam.
Veronica is the proud mother of their two young sons
Baby Leandro, born on Nov. 29, has an older brother Lodovico, born in March 2024, and Veronica always shows them off on her Instagram handle, including a Christmas portrait last month.
RELATED: Jannik Sinner’s Girlfriend Laila Raises Eyebrows by Missing Australian Open So Far
Just like any mom, she likes to take her kids to the local park and spend quality time together while her partner travels the globe on the ATP Tour.
Veronica works in sports as a graphic designer
Unlike most of the tennis WAGs these days, like Riddle and Alexander Zverev's new girlfriend, Caroline Daur, who are all influencers and models, Confalonieri works for Sky Sports Italy as a graphic designer.
The couple met in 2022.
If Confalonieri is not there tonight, it's probably because she is taking care of the baby at home, because she has always been there for Musetti's big matches, which includes the two-time ATP Tour champion winning a bronze medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
If Musetti can somehow beat Djokovic for the second time, most likely standing in his way next would be back-to-back defending Australian Open champion, Jannik Sinner.
No big deal. At least Veronica will be there for him regardless, win or lose.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win
Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs
Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss
Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.