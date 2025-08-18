Josh Allen arrives for Bills vs. Bears in most casual pregame fit possible
When you’re the reigning NFL MVP, you got a new 6-year, $330 million contract, and you recently married actress Hailee Steinfeld, you’ve already won at life and you can show up to work anyway you like and feel good. For the Buffalo Bills preseason road game at the Chicago Bears, Josh Allen rocked the most causal fit possible.
The 29-year-old Allen had quite the offseason with that contract extension and marrying the 28-year-old star of Sinners at the end of May in a lavish California wedding.
He got to spend some time with his new wife in Southern California where they were spotted holding hands in casual fits, and then on a low-key date night in Buffalo last week.
While Allen was relegated to the bench as the team wasn’t risking injury to its franchise player, Allen was asked on the sidelines about Steinfeld and he gave an MVP-like smitten answer.
He certainly is one cool cat, and he certainly showed up as such, too, in the most casual pregame fit in shorts and a T-shirt and Bills hat.
Hey, he’s Josh Allen. It’s the preseason, he’s King of Buffalo. He can do and wear what he wants. He changed to the cutoff shirt for the field, too.
The regular season begins for Allen and the BIlls in their new stadium on September 7 vs. the Baltimore Ravens.
