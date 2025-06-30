Jordan Chiles crushes sick custom Yankees cap, ‘haters’ fit in epic height photo
Jordan Chiles continues her crazy gymnastics offseason with yet another fun event and an epic fit, photo.
The Olympic gold medalist and UCLA Bruins gymnast has been all over the place since the Bruins finished as national runner-ups and she won a natty on the uneven bars in her return to college after a year’s hiatus to train for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Chiles did a cover shoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and walked the red carpet with Livvy Dunne, as well as a cowgirl bikini look while on the runway in Miami. She also went next-level cowboy for a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles.
RELATED: Jordan Chiles crushes custom A’ja Wilson hat with jean shorts, tank top at game
We also saw the 24-year-old at Fanatics Fest in New York where she rocked a custom Nike leather skirt look, and then at Disneyland where a much taller Chewbacca towered over her in an epic photo.
Over the weekend she went to Universal Studios in Hollywood to the new Super Nintendo World where a couple of other fictional characters in Mario and Luigi looked tall next to the 4-foot-11 Chiles.
RELATED: Paris gold medalist Jordan Chiles flexes sleek summer fit in France return to Cannes
But it was her photo with Toad that was epic as she finally found someone to pose with around the same height. She also crushed that sick red custom New York Yankees hat with the “I ❤️ Haters!” DGK shirt.
It looks like she had an amazing time in the skater look with the jeans and Chucks on, too. No haters here, just love for Chiles rocking the Mario hat and fit.
