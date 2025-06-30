The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jordan Chiles crushes sick custom Yankees cap, ‘haters’ fit in epic height photo

The Olympic gold medalist and UCLA Bruins gymnast hits up Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood, posing with a popular character.

Matt Ryan

Olympic champion Jordan Chiles on the Gold Meets Golden 10th Anniversary Year Event red carpet.
Olympic champion Jordan Chiles on the Gold Meets Golden 10th Anniversary Year Event red carpet. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Jordan Chiles continues her crazy gymnastics offseason with yet another fun event and an epic fit, photo.

The Olympic gold medalist and UCLA Bruins gymnast has been all over the place since the Bruins finished as national runner-ups and she won a natty on the uneven bars in her return to college after a year’s hiatus to train for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Chiles did a cover shoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and walked the red carpet with Livvy Dunne, as well as a cowgirl bikini look while on the runway in Miami. She also went next-level cowboy for a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles.

Jordan Chiles
One of Chiles’ many winning looks recently / Jordan Chiles/Instagram

We also saw the 24-year-old at Fanatics Fest in New York where she rocked a custom Nike leather skirt look, and then at Disneyland where a much taller Chewbacca towered over her in an epic photo.

Over the weekend she went to Universal Studios in Hollywood to the new Super Nintendo World where a couple of other fictional characters in Mario and Luigi looked tall next to the 4-foot-11 Chiles.

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles/Instagram

But it was her photo with Toad that was epic as she finally found someone to pose with around the same height. She also crushed that sick red custom New York Yankees hat with the “I ❤️ Haters!” DGK shirt.

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles/Instagram

It looks like she had an amazing time in the skater look with the jeans and Chucks on, too. No haters here, just love for Chiles rocking the Mario hat and fit.

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

