Olympic champ Jordan Chiles shows off insane double-double move on uneven bars

Between all the events and the fire fits for the gold medalist and UCLA Bruins gymnast lately, she showed she’s still on top of her game in the gym.

Matt Ryan

UCLA Bruins gymnast Jordan Chiles looks on before the 2025 Women's National Gymnastics Championship at Dickies Arena.
UCLA Bruins gymnast Jordan Chiles looks on before the 2025 Women's National Gymnastics Championship at Dickies Arena. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jordan Chiles seems to be everywhere lately, but she took time to show fans an insane move in the gym.

Since the UCLA Bruins’ gymnastics season ended as national runner-ups and with Chiles taking home a national title on the uneven bars, the Olympic gold medalist has been as busy as can be outside the gym.

We’ve seen Chiles posing for Sports Illustated Swimsuit and turning heads on the red carpet in New York with Livvy Dunne, then going cowgirl bikini on the Miami runway. We’ve seen her at Fanatics Fest in a next-level custom Nike leather miniskirt, and then at a couple WNBA games including her sick custom A’ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces hat. Also at Disneyland where a giant Chewbacca towered over the 4-foot-11 gymnast, and then her skater fit with custom Yankees hat while posing with some Mario Bros characters at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles/Instagram

While she’s been busy, Chiles found time to get some training in and showed off a crazy double-double off of the uneven bars (scroll through).

Chiles, 24, has said she will return for her senior season to UCLA. There’s no wonder she’s a two-time natty champ on uneven bars (2023, 2025) with moves like, and if she pulls it off in competition a third one in 2026.

Jordan Chile
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

