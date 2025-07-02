Olympic champ Jordan Chiles shows off insane double-double move on uneven bars
Jordan Chiles seems to be everywhere lately, but she took time to show fans an insane move in the gym.
Since the UCLA Bruins’ gymnastics season ended as national runner-ups and with Chiles taking home a national title on the uneven bars, the Olympic gold medalist has been as busy as can be outside the gym.
We’ve seen Chiles posing for Sports Illustated Swimsuit and turning heads on the red carpet in New York with Livvy Dunne, then going cowgirl bikini on the Miami runway. We’ve seen her at Fanatics Fest in a next-level custom Nike leather miniskirt, and then at a couple WNBA games including her sick custom A’ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces hat. Also at Disneyland where a giant Chewbacca towered over the 4-foot-11 gymnast, and then her skater fit with custom Yankees hat while posing with some Mario Bros characters at Universal Studios Hollywood.
RELATED: Jordan Chiles flexes bikini tattoo on waist during SI Swimsuit runway show
While she’s been busy, Chiles found time to get some training in and showed off a crazy double-double off of the uneven bars (scroll through).
RELATED: Olympic champ Jordan Chiles wears crazy Catwoman-like leotard fit with heels
Chiles, 24, has said she will return for her senior season to UCLA. There’s no wonder she’s a two-time natty champ on uneven bars (2023, 2025) with moves like, and if she pulls it off in competition a third one in 2026.
