Jordon Hudson's latest UNC fit is revealed by Bill Belichick's side for disaster duo

Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend rocked a great fit. But given she was still on the sidelines, the trainwreck continues with no end in sight.

The Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson disaster continues, but at least the 24-year-old former beauty pageant can still rock a fantastic fit.

As the six-time Super Bowl champion for the New England Patriots continues to ruin his legacy as the North Carolina Tar Heels head coach after another embarrassing defeat against the Clemson Tigers, 38-10, his 49 years younger girlfriend was able to avoid the cameras during the trainwreck.

But now photos have surfaced today of her look, naturally still on the sidelines, as news broke that the surly 73-year-old allegedly forbid his staff from celebrating former UNC superstar Drake Maye's fantastic break-out performance for his old team after a huge upset win against the Buffalo Bills. Talk about petty!

The lone silver lining is that Hudson still has undeniable style, albeit usually overdone with the snakeskin look, which again was the signature part of her ensemble with the Tar Heels-blue pants to go along with a matching top.

One of the photos shows Hudson, always trying to wield over-the-top influence as Belichick's partners, talking to ACC commissioner Jim Phillips. Oh to be a fly on the wall, or in this case, on the sidelines, to find out what the discussion entailed, along with an unnamed third dude that probably shouldn't still be rocking a Tar Heels basketball jersey.

It's a sad time for Belichick and Hudson, but if denial is bliss, they are still very much in the honeymoon phase.

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

