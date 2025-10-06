Jordon Hudson's latest UNC fit is revealed by Bill Belichick's side for disaster duo
The Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson disaster continues, but at least the 24-year-old former beauty pageant can still rock a fantastic fit.
As the six-time Super Bowl champion for the New England Patriots continues to ruin his legacy as the North Carolina Tar Heels head coach after another embarrassing defeat against the Clemson Tigers, 38-10, his 49 years younger girlfriend was able to avoid the cameras during the trainwreck.
RELATED: Why Jordon Hudson's alleged $2 million wealth before Bill Belichick doesn't add up
But now photos have surfaced today of her look, naturally still on the sidelines, as news broke that the surly 73-year-old allegedly forbid his staff from celebrating former UNC superstar Drake Maye's fantastic break-out performance for his old team after a huge upset win against the Buffalo Bills. Talk about petty!
RELATED: Jordon Hudson gives dejected Bill Belichick pep talk in look that turns heads
The lone silver lining is that Hudson still has undeniable style, albeit usually overdone with the snakeskin look, which again was the signature part of her ensemble with the Tar Heels-blue pants to go along with a matching top.
RELATED: Bill Belichick's gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss for TCU
One of the photos shows Hudson, always trying to wield over-the-top influence as Belichick's partners, talking to ACC commissioner Jim Phillips. Oh to be a fly on the wall, or in this case, on the sidelines, to find out what the discussion entailed, along with an unnamed third dude that probably shouldn't still be rocking a Tar Heels basketball jersey.
It's a sad time for Belichick and Hudson, but if denial is bliss, they are still very much in the honeymoon phase.
