Bill Simmons laments 'humiliating' Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick nightmare at UNC
It used to be a funny topic, but now it's turning very sad, at least in the early going for Bill Belichick and his tenure as North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach.
Jordon Hudson, his 24-year-old girlfriend, has been a constant source of controversy and debate, and it has only continued for the New England Patriots legend and six-time Super Bowl champion, 73, who suffered another blowout loss to UCF, 34-9, making that the third lopsided defeat already to fall to 1-3.
The beauty pageant contestant turned Belichick handler continues to be very involved, going viral again this weekend being with him on the sidelines, and again waiting for him under the tunnel after the ugly game.
Bill Simmons, who came under fire for berating Pablo Torre exploring the merits and timing of Hudson and Belichick's relationship, bemoaned his fallen hero on the latest episode of "The Bill Simmons Podcast."
"[Me and] all my Pats fans, we're just like, 'wow'," Simmons said. "Could this be going worse? Like this is the greatest NFL coach of all time. This has been the most humiliating year ever. He's getting his a** kicked in these games. He's got this 25 year old coming on the sidelines when he's trying to coach. Like, how did he get to this point?"
For the record, Hudson is 24 years old.
Then Simmons goes on to say that at first he was even fooled by the AI altered video that seemed to show Belichick and Hudson making out on the sidelines, which has been seen 4.9 million times as of this posting, and now has added context to make it clear that it's not real.
Unfortunately, the AI generated fake outs are much more entertaining than what's happening with UNC football on the field.
