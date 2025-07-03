The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Hailee Steinfeld rocks casual jeans fit out with husband Josh Allen in California

The newlyweds are spotted in Calabasas together before NFL training camp starts for the Bills quarterback.

Matt Ryan

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld enjoyed shopping together as newlyweds out and about in Calabasas, California, rocking casual fits.

The couple got married on May 31 in an extravagant wedding ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, where Steinfeld wowed in several dresses on the day, and they had a next-level cake and reception.

Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld
@joshallenqb/Instagram

RELATED: New photo shows off Hailee Steinfeld's VIP status at concert without Josh Allen

The actress’s hit movie Sinners had just dropped before they got married and Allen was spotted at the Mexico City premiere running to give his then future wife a kiss.

They then took a Hawaiian honeymoon getaway where Steinfeld shared the first pictures on Instagram of their vacation.

Allen, 29, returned for Buffalo Bills minicamp where he proudly showed off his ring — he actually has two rings.

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld does NSFW fake-out with Josh Allen flexing wedding rings

Now, they were spotted shopping together where Allen was in shorts and a T-shirt while Steinfeld, 28, went with the jeans fit, a white tank with a jacket on, and a Miu Miu hat.

Steinfeld has houses nearby in Thousand Oaks and an $8M Encino mansion where she has plenty of room for Allen.

Speaking of Allen, he’ll soon head off to begin the NFL grind starting with training camp on Wednesday, July 23rd, at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY.

Soon we will see Steinfeld trading in her causal fit for her Bills Mafia look.

Hailee Steinfeld
@haileesteinfeld/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Holy cow: Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia look amazingly similar on vacation

What a perk: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden Chiefs fits from adoring fan

Frat vibes: 65-year-old Magic Johnson has epic toga party on Greece yacht with Cookie

Hollywood diet: Lakers star Luka Doncic looks completely different in skinny photo

Nice surprise: Paige Bueckers shocks ‘girlfriend’ Azzi Fudd in full cowboy fit

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion