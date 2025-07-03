Hailee Steinfeld rocks casual jeans fit out with husband Josh Allen in California
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld enjoyed shopping together as newlyweds out and about in Calabasas, California, rocking casual fits.
The couple got married on May 31 in an extravagant wedding ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, where Steinfeld wowed in several dresses on the day, and they had a next-level cake and reception.
The actress’s hit movie Sinners had just dropped before they got married and Allen was spotted at the Mexico City premiere running to give his then future wife a kiss.
They then took a Hawaiian honeymoon getaway where Steinfeld shared the first pictures on Instagram of their vacation.
Allen, 29, returned for Buffalo Bills minicamp where he proudly showed off his ring — he actually has two rings.
Now, they were spotted shopping together where Allen was in shorts and a T-shirt while Steinfeld, 28, went with the jeans fit, a white tank with a jacket on, and a Miu Miu hat.
Steinfeld has houses nearby in Thousand Oaks and an $8M Encino mansion where she has plenty of room for Allen.
Speaking of Allen, he’ll soon head off to begin the NFL grind starting with training camp on Wednesday, July 23rd, at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY.
Soon we will see Steinfeld trading in her causal fit for her Bills Mafia look.
