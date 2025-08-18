The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Josh Allen gives smitten Hailee Steinfeld answer in Bills vs. Bears game interview

The Buffalo MVP quarterback was asked about his new wife in the middle of the game. His answer was perfect.

Matt Ryan

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills had a preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, but the most important question in the middle of the game to it’s star Josh Allen was about his new wife Hailee Steinfeld.

The NFL MVP and the star actress got married at the end of May in a lavish Southern California wedding where she wore several dresses, and they unveiled a next-level cake.

Josh Allen
Josh Allen/Instagram

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld gives Josh Allen ultimate Bills sendoff in leather miniskirt fit

Since then, they’ve been seen in California — where Steinfeld, 28, keeps a home —holding hands in casual fits. She then came to Buffalo last week where the couple had a low-key date night out.

Steinfeld recently made headlines on Friday with her latest issue for her fan newsletter Beau Society where she dropped photos in a stunning pink bikini. On Sunday in Chicago, it was Allen who made headlines when he was asked in the middle of the game how being married now has made him an even better player. Allen said, “To have the support that I do at home and to have someone I share similar life interests with and wants in life, you know, it’s an awesome feeling and I get to support somebody as much as she supports me. Very happy obviously.”

RELATED: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail

That’s an MVP answer right there. The 29-year-old Allen is cool as a cucumber on and off the field.

Allen and Steinfeld have been together since 2023.

Soon, Steinfeld will be trading those bikinis for some Bills gear when the regular season gets underway.

Hailee Steinfeld
@haileesteinfeld/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat

Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit

Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?

Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend

Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships