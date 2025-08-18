Josh Allen gives smitten Hailee Steinfeld answer in Bills vs. Bears game interview
The Buffalo Bills had a preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, but the most important question in the middle of the game to it’s star Josh Allen was about his new wife Hailee Steinfeld.
The NFL MVP and the star actress got married at the end of May in a lavish Southern California wedding where she wore several dresses, and they unveiled a next-level cake.

Since then, they’ve been seen in California — where Steinfeld, 28, keeps a home —holding hands in casual fits. She then came to Buffalo last week where the couple had a low-key date night out.
Steinfeld recently made headlines on Friday with her latest issue for her fan newsletter Beau Society where she dropped photos in a stunning pink bikini. On Sunday in Chicago, it was Allen who made headlines when he was asked in the middle of the game how being married now has made him an even better player. Allen said, “To have the support that I do at home and to have someone I share similar life interests with and wants in life, you know, it’s an awesome feeling and I get to support somebody as much as she supports me. Very happy obviously.”

That’s an MVP answer right there. The 29-year-old Allen is cool as a cucumber on and off the field.
Allen and Steinfeld have been together since 2023.
Soon, Steinfeld will be trading those bikinis for some Bills gear when the regular season gets underway.
