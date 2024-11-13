Josh Allen's gf Hailee Steinfeld looks like flight attendant in latest fit
No offense to Buffalo Bills mafia, Josh Allen's famous girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld is in a league of her own.
The actress, singer, beauty empire builder, and social media superstar usually slays in her fantastic fits. That's why when press photos were dropped promoting her Netflix animated series "Arcane" with Ella Purnell, she more resembled another career altogether than her already many existing ones.
Still looking fabulous as always, the 27-year-old slash sensation more resembled a flight attendant, with her fit somewhere between an Emirates and British Airways employee. And to be clear, flight attendants always look dapper too.
Especially in that second photo, one could easily imagine getting on a flight to an exotic destination and having Hailee Steinfeld in that "uniform" ask if you wanted champagne or something else to drink. Yes, you'd be dreaming because that kind of service only happens in first class or with the Livvy Dunne jet-set lifestyle, but you get the idea.
In fairness to Steinfeld, she and Purnell also interviewed each other for InStyle to promote "Arcane", and there her look look was absolutely flawless.
"Arcane" has a major cult following set in the video game world of "League of Legends" with rave reviews across IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes. Alas, it looks as though Season 2 will be its last, given that even though it has a die-hard following, reports are the first two seasons cost $250 million.
Talk about living the jet-set lifestyle!
