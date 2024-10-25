Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld gets cozy in glasses, puffy knitted sweater
Hailee Steinfeld looks good in any fit she wears.
The actress and girlfriend of Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen recently has slayed in a white minidress, turned up the heat in the kitchen with her shoestring tank top look, and rocked the baseball cap for a charity event involving puppies with Allen by her side.
She’s been spotted lately at a couple of Bills games including last week’s win vs. the Tennessee Titans. Allen even sent her a sweet message after practice.
Steinfeld, who runs a newsletter called “Beau Society”, that allows her to connect with her audience on a deeper level. In promoting issue No. 12 on Instagram, her fit selfie definetely stood out.
That’s a crazy-looking, yet comfortable sweater like your grandma would knit for you. Steinfeld definitely pulls off the cute look with her glasses and book.
Steinfeld is a bonafide star and boasts 20.3 million followers on Instagram alone. She is known for her roles in “True Grit”, the Marvel TV series “Hawkeye”, and the “Spider-Verse” movies. She also stars in the “Pitch Perfect” films and the “Transformers” franchise.
Allen and Steinfeld have been romantically linked ever since they were first spotted together in New York City in May 2023, but weren’t official in public until the quarterback made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024.
Once again Steinfeld proves whatever fit she wears is a winning one.
