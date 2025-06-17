Hailee Steinfeld does NSFW fake-out with Josh Allen flexing wedding rings
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld just got married at the end of May. A couple of weeks later they are being all-too-adorable as husband and wife by posting dueling collage photos for each other, including some from the wedding with an epic fake-out photo that needs a double take to see it correctly.
The Buffalo Bills quarterback and the actress tied the knot in an epic ceremony in California that included a star-studded guest list, Steinfeld with many different dresses, a viral first kiss in a beautiful photo, an epic wedding cake, and a beautiful first dance as seen below.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld shares intimate behind-the-scenes Josh Allen wedding photo
The two have been dating since 2023 and got engaged with Allen’s epic proposal. While they have kept their personal life mostly private besides a picture after a game in Los Angeles, for example, or at Steinfeld’s Sinners movie premiere where he ran to kiss her, or Allen’s big MVP night during Super Bowl week where she first flaunted her ring, now that they are married they are sharing even more intimate moments.
RELATED: NFL MVP Josh Allen’s cleats cause major stir following Bills minicamp
On Tuesday, Allen posted his homage to Steinfeld, and wrote “Wifey ❤️“ on it.
Then within seconds, Steinfeld dropped hers with “HUSBAND !” written on it with what looks like them giving the camera the middle finger on one photo.
Relax, it’s not a NSFW photo — it’s their ring fingers. Ladies and gentlemen, that’s your King and Queen of Buffalo having fun.
It was also recently revealed Allen actually has a surprising second wedding ring.
They are full of surprises lately. Hopefully, the two share more of life’s moments as we can’t get enough of them, and that we will see Steinfeld and her fabulous fits at more games this season.
