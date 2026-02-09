Jake Paul Drops Touching Message, Pic With Fiancée Jutta Leerdam Before Olympic Race

Seven-time world champion Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam is racing in her signature event the 1000m at the Winter Olympics on Monday. Her fiancé Jake Paul is there to support her and had the sweetest post beforehand.

The 27-year-old Netherlands star has caused a stir so far a the Milano Cortina Games and not just for her model looks or who she’s getting married to, but she received some backlash after her private jet flex on the way to Milan, and then skipping walking with her country at the Opening Ceremony while she posted in bed.

Nov 23, 2025; Calgary, Alberta, CANADA; Jutta Leerdam of Nederlands takes the podium in the women's 500m during the ISU Speedskating World Cup at Calgary Olympic Oval. | Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Paul then arrived and sat with Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha at the USA women’s hockey game.

RELATED: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Stunning One Regret for Skipping Opening Ceremony

JD Vance and Jake Paul watch U.S. women’s hockey team together at the Winter Olympics: https://t.co/YfE7yB1iEs pic.twitter.com/TctlcdPqU5 — WBKO News (@wbkotv) February 9, 2026

Paul also had a sweet moment with Leerdam with a kiss and some flowers up his arrival to the Olympic Village.

RELATED: Johnny Weir’s Fit on NBC for Winter Games Figure Skating Event Causes Stir

Paul’s special message for Leerdam

Paul wrote on Instagram, “Today is your day baby. You’ve worked your whole life for this. We all love and support you so much 🥊⭐️ go get em champ” and posted this sweet picture of them at the Olympics before her race.

He’ll no doubt be intense in person when she races like he was at home when she won her seventh world title.

As good as Leerdam has been in her career, the Olympic gold medal is not on her resume yet: She got silver in the Beijing Winter Games in 2022.

Paul and Leerdam’s love story

Paul slid into her Instagram DMs in 2022 to invite her on his podcast, eventually meeting in person in Miami. They went official in 2023.

She caused a stir with her dress during his fight in November of 2024 with Mike Tyson.

The couple then got engaged in March of 2025 in a beautiful proposal as Paul, 29, gave Leerdam giant diamond ring.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex