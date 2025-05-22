The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia goes runway model fit after USC graduation

The oldest daughter of the late NBA legend and Vanessa Bryant modeled another winning look after receiving her degree.

Matt Ryan

Natalia Bryant arrives at the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival 2024 during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival.
Natalia Bryant arrives at the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival 2024 during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Natalia Bryant graduated from the University of Southern California while wearing a beautiful white dress. Just a couple of days later, she modeled her first look since in another winning fit.

The 22-year-old daughter of the late Kobe Bryant received her degree in film from the School of Cinematic Arts while making mom Vanessa super proud with her post and a sweet kiss they shared.

Vanessa Bryant and Natalia
Vanessa Bryant and Natalia / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia graduated USC with famous actress roommate

It was also made extra special by Natalia honoring dad on her stole, and then receiving her diploma from Los Angeles Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss in an amazing gesture.

While Natalia wants to work in film, she’s also a professional model who has wowed in full glam outfits for magazines, rocked an amazing gown for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, and posed with Ciara in competing looks at a swanky Tory Burch party in Beverly Hills.

For her latest photo shoot, she posed in a stunning look in a coat for V Magazine.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia in side-by-side high school, college graduation photos

When she’s not rocking outfits professionally or at big events, Natalia is dressing like mom in matching all-black ski fits for a trip with dad’s former teammate Pau Gasol, looking alike at a Los Angeles Dodgers game, and going cowgirl twins for a Beyoncé concert.

Natalia Bryant and Vanessa Bryant
Natalia and Vanessa at a USC women’s basketball game. / USC Women’s Basketball/Instagram

For her first look as a graduate, Natalia certainly didn’t disappoint.

