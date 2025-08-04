Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia looks amazingly grown-up on fashion influencer gig
Natalia Bryant has been focusing on her modeling and influencing career since graduating from the University of Southern California with a degree in film. She did so this time while at a WNBA game.
The 22-year-old daughter of Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant wowed on graduation day in a stunning white dress, while also paying tribute to dad on her stole.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia graduated USC with famous actress roommate
Natalia would enjoy a trip to Mexico this summer as well as Greece where she had the perfect beach outfit on.
She’s also been hanging with mom going twin cowgirl fits at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles, and then a family hang at a Dodgers game in a heartwarming picture with sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5. They also all took a trip to NYC where they attended a New York Liberty game where they sat courtside.
RELATED: Natalia Bryant stuns in green eye-catching dress with mom in Pau Gasol birthday wish
Speaking of the WNBA, Natalia was spotted at the Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings matchup courtside where she was representing the brand Coach. She just shared more of her look from the game on her Instagram.
She also has decent height on her at 5-foot-9 for her modeling career — just not near Angel Reese’s as seen in a recent side-by-side.
She looks so much like mom now and it’s so good to see her smiling after all she’s been through with the loss of her dad and sister Gigi.
While she’s not a basketball star herself, Natalia Bryant keeps producing wins in her blossoming career just like dad.
