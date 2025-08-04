The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia looks amazingly grown-up on fashion influencer gig

The recent USC grad continues to impress as a model and influencer. This time she did it while courtside at a WNBA game.

Matt Ryan

LA Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
LA Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Natalia Bryant has been focusing on her modeling and influencing career since graduating from the University of Southern California with a degree in film. She did so this time while at a WNBA game.

The 22-year-old daughter of Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant wowed on graduation day in a stunning white dress, while also paying tribute to dad on her stole.

Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant
Vanessa kisses her daughter during her USC graduation. / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia graduated USC with famous actress roommate

Natalia would enjoy a trip to Mexico this summer as well as Greece where she had the perfect beach outfit on.

She’s also been hanging with mom going twin cowgirl fits at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles, and then a family hang at a Dodgers game in a heartwarming picture with sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5. They also all took a trip to NYC where they attended a New York Liberty game where they sat courtside.

The Bryant family
The Bryant family at a Liberty game. / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

RELATED: Natalia Bryant stuns in green eye-catching dress with mom in Pau Gasol birthday wish

Speaking of the WNBA, Natalia was spotted at the Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings matchup courtside where she was representing the brand Coach. She just shared more of her look from the game on her Instagram.

She also has decent height on her at 5-foot-9 for her modeling career — just not near Angel Reese’s as seen in a recent side-by-side.

She looks so much like mom now and it’s so good to see her smiling after all she’s been through with the loss of her dad and sister Gigi.

While she’s not a basketball star herself, Natalia Bryant keeps producing wins in her blossoming career just like dad.

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance

Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit

Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do

Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news

Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion