Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia shows off high-waisted jeans with sassy pose
Natalia Bryant has made several looks into winners lately.
The oldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, who looks just like her mom Vanessa, is a 21-year-old film student at USC and an aspiring model. She’s dropped several looks lately that show just how grown she’s become: We’ve see her in a shoestring tank top during Thanksgiving, a fire-red low-cut dress for a night out, and even a naughty Halloween costume.
Natalia has also recently been spending a lot of time with her mom and sisters Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4, where Vanessa shared some rare, adorable family photos of her girls.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns with USC sorority look
After Thanksgiving week it was back to school and back to pushing her modeling career. In her latest Instagram post, Natalia dropped a high-waisted jeans look with a sassy pose for Victoria’s Secret PINK.
She showed off the same jeans with a different top while on Thanksgiving. Here’s another view.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia shows off smooth dance moves
Natalia is the perfect model candidate with her radiant smile and her tall build — in fact she towers over her 5-foot-5 mom.
Like her dad used to do, Natalia keeps piling up the wins (when it comes to her fit game). She’s approaching that All-Star level at an early age.
