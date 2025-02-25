Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry flexes abs in mini-pink crop top for pilates first day
Lane Kiffin's kids are pretty darn athletic.
While younger sister Presley is playing volleyball for the USC Trojans and little brother Knox is an aspiring SEC quarterback, Landry Kiffin has found her own calling while attending Ole Miss by becoming a pilates instructor.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes shoestring tank top away from USC volleyball
Her proud dad, also the Ole Miss Rebels head football coach, has often posted photos of the two of them working out together, and lately Landry has shared her pilates teaching goal, and today she celebrated on her Instagram Stories in a group-shot selfie with the caption, "FDOC" for presumably, first day of class.
RELATED: Landry Kiffin goes sporty shoestring crop top matching sister Presley’s vibe
The 20-year-old real estate major rocked a shoestring-pink crop top with matching workout pants, and she also shared her new pilates bio at the local studio.
RELATED: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates selfie
After revealing her Ole Miss major, the oldest daughter of Lane, 49, and Layla, 50, writes, "While unsure what Pilates would entail at first, it quickly became my favorite way to build strength, improve flexibility, and feel more confident each day."
Given her younger siblings athletic exploits, it's great to see Landry also found her calling to get those healthy endorphins flowing, especially since she's under constant scrutiny in Oxford, Miss. with her father always in the headlines for his college football team's successes or failures, not to mention his usual social media trolling barrages that can happen at anytime.
For that alone, Landry needs constant good vibes.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh dear: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old girlfriend at UNC game
NIL queen dethroned: Livvy Dunne reflects on limited role on LSU in final season
Olympic challenge: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack
Forever young: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her college ID looking flawless