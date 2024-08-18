The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne upgrades to black minidress after creepy Paul Skenes mustache (PHOTO)

The social media superstar made headlines dressing up like boyfriend Paul Skenes in a Pittsburgh Pirates uniform and mustache. Luckily, she returned to her fashionable self.

Matthew Graham

Livvy Dunne on the field after the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park.
Livvy Dunne on the field after the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Dressing up as other people is usually reserved for Halloween, but apparently it’s also the way to make headlines at Fanatics Fest NYC.

First it was Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady pretending to be each other. Then LSU gymnast and NIL empire-builder Livvy Dunne upped the ante by dressing up as her boyfriend Paul Skenes, head-to-toe in a Pittsburgh Pirates uniform and sporting an unsettling mustache. Not to mention the petite 5 feet, six inch Dunne looked like a Little Leaguer compared to her six feet, six inch flame-throwing MLB rookie sensation partner.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne posts retro Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner (PHOTO)

The fashion A-lister returned to normalcy in a striking black minidress, where she participated in an “Athletes and Icon” panel discussion.

The only thing more embarrassing for Dunne than the Charlie Chaplin mustache had to be losing to fellow social media influencer and comedian Druski in a 40-yard dash.

Dunne is probably laughing all the way to the bank with a hefty appearance fee, and once again, fans always praise her approachability, which is certainly refreshing. Many in attendance are also friends with Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and attended his ultra-exclusive Fourth of July Hamptons soiree.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s black-and-white crop top, miniskirt belong in the Louvre

The LSU gymnast has to return to campus soon for her final year of eligibility. Hopefully the mustache doesn’t make it in the suitcase.

Head bangin’: Cameron Brink rocks knee-high boots, miniskirt, ‘plays’ guitar (VIDEO)

Time flies: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia shares stunning glam photos

Totes adorbs: 49ers’ Brock Purdy’s wife posts adorable small-town wedding, tears shed

Throwin’ heat: Paige Bueckers rocks crop top, matching Jordans for first pitch (PHOTO)

Can’t wait: Angel Reese teases 1990s-inspired ‘apple bottom jeans’ tunnel fit

Published
Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Parties Feed Page