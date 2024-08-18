Livvy Dunne upgrades to black minidress after creepy Paul Skenes mustache (PHOTO)
Dressing up as other people is usually reserved for Halloween, but apparently it’s also the way to make headlines at Fanatics Fest NYC.
First it was Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady pretending to be each other. Then LSU gymnast and NIL empire-builder Livvy Dunne upped the ante by dressing up as her boyfriend Paul Skenes, head-to-toe in a Pittsburgh Pirates uniform and sporting an unsettling mustache. Not to mention the petite 5 feet, six inch Dunne looked like a Little Leaguer compared to her six feet, six inch flame-throwing MLB rookie sensation partner.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne posts retro Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner (PHOTO)
The fashion A-lister returned to normalcy in a striking black minidress, where she participated in an “Athletes and Icon” panel discussion.
The only thing more embarrassing for Dunne than the Charlie Chaplin mustache had to be losing to fellow social media influencer and comedian Druski in a 40-yard dash.
Dunne is probably laughing all the way to the bank with a hefty appearance fee, and once again, fans always praise her approachability, which is certainly refreshing. Many in attendance are also friends with Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and attended his ultra-exclusive Fourth of July Hamptons soiree.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s black-and-white crop top, miniskirt belong in the Louvre
The LSU gymnast has to return to campus soon for her final year of eligibility. Hopefully the mustache doesn’t make it in the suitcase.
Head bangin’: Cameron Brink rocks knee-high boots, miniskirt, ‘plays’ guitar (VIDEO)
Time flies: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia shares stunning glam photos
Totes adorbs: 49ers’ Brock Purdy’s wife posts adorable small-town wedding, tears shed
Throwin’ heat: Paige Bueckers rocks crop top, matching Jordans for first pitch (PHOTO)
Can’t wait: Angel Reese teases 1990s-inspired ‘apple bottom jeans’ tunnel fit