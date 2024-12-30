The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne crushes all-black, ab-revealing workout fit before LSU gymnastics season

The Lady Tigers gymnast drops a sizzling workout look before the team begins its national title defense on January 3.

Matt Ryan

Livvy Dunne, LSU Gymnastics
Livvy Dunne, LSU Gymnastics / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Livvy Dunne is back training for the LSU Lady Tigers after an epic graduation and break.

The 22-year-old viral gymnast graduated from LSU with a degree in interdisciplinary studies with an insanely high GPA and crushed her white-hot minidress that was underneath her gown.

While back home, she had an epic date night in New York City with boyfriend Paul Skenes where she woke up in a hotel room with messy hair and pajamas. She returned home to take in a New Jersey Devils game in a naughty look, and even did a polar plunge in a fire-red bikini in freezing 32-degree temperatures.

Dunne returned back to Baton Rouge after Christmas where she showed off her insane six-pack abs at practice. Now, she’s showing her all-black workout fit with her abs out once again on TikTok.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTok

Dunne even showed off the fit with a coat and a beanie on.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTok

Dunne and the Lady Tigers kick off their national title defense on January 3 vs. the Iowa State Cyclones where they will unveil the natty banner. No doubt Dunne will be a huge part of the team’s chances to win a second title as evident by her performance in the showcase.

It’s been quite a 2024 for Dunne with looks like her workout fit, but can she top it in 2025?

