Livvy Dunne crushes all-black, ab-revealing workout fit before LSU gymnastics season
Livvy Dunne is back training for the LSU Lady Tigers after an epic graduation and break.
The 22-year-old viral gymnast graduated from LSU with a degree in interdisciplinary studies with an insanely high GPA and crushed her white-hot minidress that was underneath her gown.
While back home, she had an epic date night in New York City with boyfriend Paul Skenes where she woke up in a hotel room with messy hair and pajamas. She returned home to take in a New Jersey Devils game in a naughty look, and even did a polar plunge in a fire-red bikini in freezing 32-degree temperatures.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne slays LSU leotard in return to mat for final gymnastics season
Dunne returned back to Baton Rouge after Christmas where she showed off her insane six-pack abs at practice. Now, she’s showing her all-black workout fit with her abs out once again on TikTok.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne literally crushed by LSU Gymnastics team in ‘squad’ Christmas photo
Dunne even showed off the fit with a coat and a beanie on.
Dunne and the Lady Tigers kick off their national title defense on January 3 vs. the Iowa State Cyclones where they will unveil the natty banner. No doubt Dunne will be a huge part of the team’s chances to win a second title as evident by her performance in the showcase.
It’s been quite a 2024 for Dunne with looks like her workout fit, but can she top it in 2025?
