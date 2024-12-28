Livvy Dunne flexes perfect six pack in ab-revealing selfie wearing LSU fit
Most people put on holiday weight this time of year. Livvy Dunne somehow looked even better than ever upon her return from winter break to gymnastics practice.
The 22-year-old viral LSU gymnast, who just graduated LSU with an insane GPA, had an incredible break with a 32-degree polar plunge in a fire-red bikini into the New Jersey ocean, and a day of watching hockey in a naughty look for a New Jersey Devils game.
While heading back as a grad student and fifth-year athlete to Louisiana, Dunne received the most touching fan note on her flight back while sleeping. She then rewarded all her fans with a selfie displaying her insane six-pack abs that somehow look more shredded than ever.
Wow. She also rocked the LSU sweats and crop top shirt.
Dunne returned to practice for the Lady Tigers where they’ll look to defend the school’s first-ever national championship. The first meet is January 3, which also will be the day they unveil the natty championship banner.
Dunne no doubt will be a huge part of the team this season as evident by her crushing her final showcase in this video of her stunning floor exercise and leotard.
While she won’t be scored on her routines until 2025, she certainly finished 2024 with a perfect 10 on her abs.
