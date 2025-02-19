Livvy Dunne’s dog knocks her down in the middle of gymnastics move
Gymnastics can be a dangerous sport. It’s extra dangerous when you’re attempting a move and your dog plows into you. Just ask Livvy Dunne.
The viral LSU gymnast has been showing off some impressive stuff in the gym this year like her epic double backflip during a meet, and her full-splits maneuver in a bodysuit, and her daring uneven bars routine. Dunne, 22, also had a crucial score on the floor for the Lady Tigers in the SEC opener vs. Florida.
Even when Livvy isn’t competing, she’s slaying on social media with her fits or viral videos. She was benched vs. No. 1 Oklahoma last week but still managed to win with her leotard selfies, and crushing on her teammate for Valentine’s Day. She then wore a bold lingerie top over the weekend in a bikini-filled Florida trip with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.
In her latest TikTok video, Dunne attempted to do a handstand move when her white golden retriever Roux came barreling into her, causing her to fall.
Luckily, Dunne nor Roux were harmed in this video and it was all laughs, hugs, and licks afterward.
It could’ve ended much worse for both mom and dog in such a vulnerable position, but it made for good content.
