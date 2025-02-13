Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in white leather miniskirt, knee-high black boots selfie
Paul Skenes may not be with Livvy Dunne after reporting back to Pittsburgh Pirates, and he’s sure going to miss her after seeing her latest fire fit.
The viral LSU gymnast has had quite the past week of fits from her black bodysuit top for sister Julz Dunne’s birthday, to her sparkly purple and black leotard for the meet vs. the Alabama Crimson Tide, to her Daisy Dukes and boots for Super Bowl weekend that she also posed in and melted the internet with ring girl Sydney Thomas in, and finally her red Kansas City Chiefs crop top at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne is in T-shirt only for bedroom selfie rocking 3-word zen mantra
The 22-year-old had spent a ton of time with Skenes since the end of the MLB season and upstaged him several times like her low-cut blue dress at his big MLB awards banquet in New York City, and in a miniskirt while hanging with his Pirates teammate and his teammate’s girlfriend.
In a photo dump on Snapchat after her man went back to work, Dunne absolutely crushed in a black top revealing her abs with a white leather miniskirt and black knee-high boots while taking a selfie from her bedroom.
RELATED: Tiny Livvy Dunne towers over fellow 5-foot-2 gymnast Aly Raisman in adorable photo
That’s a fire heart emoji look if there ever was one just as she put on that last photo.
Dunne and the defending champion No. 2 LSU Lady Tigers take on the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners on Friday at LSU. She hopes it’s a winning Valentine’s Day. If the team performs as good as she looks here, they’ll come out with the win.
