Livvy Dunne flexes perfect abs in bedroom selfie with gymnastics pose on Christmas
Livvy Dunne gave fans the ultimate Christmas gift with another fire fit.
The viral LSU gymnast and influencer graduated last week with an undergraduate degree in interdisciplinary studies with an insanely high GPA. She also crushed her white-hot minidress underneath her gown.
Dunne returned home for the holidays with boyfriend Paul Skenes, where the couple first had an epic date night in New York City where Dunne slayed a black minidress. She then returned to New Jersey where she instantly sizzled in a bedroom selfie, hit up an NHL game in a custom naughty New Jersey Devils fit, and then stripped down to her fire-red bikini for a polar plunge in 32-degree weather.
Dunne woke up Christmas morning in her festive pajama bottoms and an ab-revealing top while posing like it’s a Lady Tigers meet.
That’s a perfect 10 look from Dunne, who said after this pic, “time to open presents!”
What did Dunne get for Christmas?
Dunne will continue to enjoy her break and no doubt deliver more fit winners before returning as a graduate student at LSU to help the Lady Tigers defend their first-ever national championship.
