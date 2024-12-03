Livvy Dunne growls back to LSU gymnastics in Tigers-perfect pose
Livvy Dunne is back to practice for the LSU Lady Tigers gymnastics team after an epic trip home to the East Coast.
The fifth-year-senior headed to New Jersey for Thanksgiving break where she crushed an all-black fit in the bedroom, followed by a girl next door vibe look, and even “cooked” up a special miniskirt in the kitchen while making a dish. She managed to squeeze a night in New York City in where she slayed a naughty black miniskirt and stockings combo.
The 22-year-old reluctantly went back to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for practice and school finals after throwing a “tantrum” in the airport and posting a sad face selfie.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s ‘spicy’ fit with sister Julz gives Grace Boor FOMO
In an Instagram post from LSU Gymnastics, they captioned it, “Workin’ on the details” and posted a photo of Dunne doing a perfect Tigers-pose.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne makes out with her giant dog Roux playfully in bed
Those are the details that win titles. Dunne is working hard to help the Lady Tigers defend its first-ever national championship. Recently, she’s shown off some crazy whirling dervish twirl moves, some incredible “stretches” on the balance beam, and got some serious air off the floor in tiny shorts.
The team has a showcase event on December 16 open to the fans with autographs as well.
Win or lose this season, Dunne is always going to look good doing so.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Cowboy $$$: Loreal Sarkisian rocks Daisy Dukes in Thanksgiving fit stunner
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Kiss the cook: Livvy Dunne ‘cooks’ in incredible black miniskirt in kitchen
Ahhh: Steph Curry posts adorable Thanksgiving photos with new baby Cai
New Miss Queen: Landry Kiffin wows next to dad Lane in low-cut top after Ole Miss win