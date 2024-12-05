Two college football stars surpass Livvy Dunne in NIL millionaire’s rankings
Livvy Dunne is not only crushing fits, she’s crushing dollars with her NIL deals — just not as much as a few others now. While amazing, her $4 million plus a year has been passed up by two other college stars.
The viral fifth-year LSU gymnast and influencer is still the top female when it comes to her NIL money at $4.2 million per year, according to On3’s Women’s NIL Valuations, which is way ahead of fellow Lady Tigers star Flau’jae Johnson and her $1.5 million at No. 2.
Dunne has built a brand empire and continues to do so like her partnership with Jake Paul’s “W” brand where she did an odd ad doing gymnastics in a drugstore, and even did the full splits hanging out with some other very famous people. The 22-year-old is all over Instagram ads like this shoestring tank top for a swanky athleisure brand.
Dunne’s brands include: Vuori (activewear), American Eagle, Nautica, Passes (creator platform), W (Jake Paul's men's care brand), Accelerator Active Energy, Leaf Trading Cards, Motorola, Caktus AI, and Body Armor. No doubt this list will continue to grow in her last year of college.
While Dunne has been on fire, two of the biggest winners this year have been two college football stars: Travis Hunter and Arch Manning. Hunter is the two-way star and Heisman Trophy favorite for the Colorado Buffaloes and he moved into No. 3 overall on On3’s overall rankings at $4.7 million per year. Now at No. 2 is the Texas Longhorns freshman quarterback Manning, who is the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning. Still holding strong at No. 1 is Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders at $6.2 million per year.
That means Dunne has “slipped” to No. 4 overall. But don’t worry, she’ll be fine with her baller lifestyle and dating Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.
