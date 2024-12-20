Livvy Dunne's goat bday shoutout to LSU gymnastics teammate Haleigh Bryant
It's been quite the week for LSU gymnastics and social media star Livvy Dunne. After Livvy and her teammates started the week with LSU's Gym 101 showcase ahead of the season, she celebrated a major accomplishment.
Livvy is officially an LSU graduate and showed off her stunning white dress for the occasion, but now it's time for her teammate to take the spotlight.
Fellow LSU star Haleigh Bryant is celebrating her 23rd birthday on Friday and Livvy had to give a special shout.
MORE: Haleigh Bryant shares beach photos with Livvy Dunne, LSU teammates
Livvy shared a candid photo with Haleigh from their locker room celebration after winning last year's SEC championship -- before going on to win the natty to cap off a historic year for the Tigers.
"A [GOAT's] bday, [Haleigh Bryant]," with a flaming heart emoji.
You have to love the bond between teammates.
MORE: Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics flex iced out national championship rings
The Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics.
Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
Now, they will be hoping for a repeat in Livvy and Haleigh's final years of eligibility.
