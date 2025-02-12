Livvy Dunne overtakes Paul Skenes' couples photo in black miniskirt, knee-high boots
Livvy Dunne has made it a habit of upstaging boyfriend Paul Skenes in photos.
The 22-year-old viral LSU gymnast tends to do that with the fire fits she wears. She did it on national TV when the Pittsburgh Pirates ace was announced as the National League Rookie of the Year with her fire-red dress, and then at a Pittsburgh Steelers game where her game-day look put the spotlight on her, and for Skenes’ big MLB awards banquet in New York City with her low-cut blue dress, and then just over Super Bowl weekend in her Daisy Dukes and boots look while going out and melting the internet posing with ring girl Sydeny Thomas.
Skenes, 22, who is due to report back for the Pirates with pitchers and catchers to start spring training, took some time Wednesday to reflect on Instagram on his epic offseason of being outshined by Dunne, which included a photo of him and his girlfriend hanging out with another Pirates couple in pitcher Bubba Chandler and his girlfriend Allie Enright. In the photo, of course Dunne took center stage again with her black miniskirt and knee-high boots.
It’s just the latest example of another epic photo with Dunne outshining Skenes.
No doubt, the couple that has been together since 2023 when Skenes played ball at LSU, will miss each other and moments like these. She’ll just now have to jump on a private jet and go see him play.
