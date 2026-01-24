Livvy Dunne Steals Paul Skenes’ Spotlight at MLB Awards in Stunning Red Dress

Livvy Dunne has a way of upstaging boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates superstar pitcher Paul Skenes with her head-turning fits. Chalk up another for the former LSU gymnast and influencer on Skenes’ big MLB Awards night for his Cy Young.

Dunne, now 23, totally stole Skenes’ thunder before when the Pittsburgh Steelers honored him and she had on a stunning NFL fit. Then, for his National League Rookie of the Years awards dinner last year, her blue dress totally won the night. She also stood out during the announcement he was this past season’s Cy Young winner as seen in the picture below.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne turns heads with Tiger Woods neighbor meetup

Paul Skenes and girlfriend Livvy Dunne the night it was announced he won the Cy Young Award. | Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Skenes was 10-10 for a bad Pirates team with a league-leading 1.97 ERA to go along with 216 strikeouts.

Dunne wins the night in fire-red dress

Dunne already wowed in a shoestring-strap black dress celebrating Skenes on Friday night, but on Saturday her fire-red one clearly stole the spotlight.

Livvy Dunne for the MLB Awards banquet. | Livvy Dunne/Instagram

The mirror selfie view of Dunne’s dress | Livvy Dunne/Instagram

RELATED: Livvy Dunne mocks Hailee Steinfeld for missing Josh Allen-Paul Skenes twins photo

And the full look:

Skenes himself looked quite dapper in his bow-tie tuxedo.

Paul Skenes looks ready for his big night. | Livvy Dunne/Instagram

RELATED: Livvy Dunne turns heads representing Bills Mafia in 1980s red look at Jets game

Sister Julz Dunne would get in on the action as well.

Livvy Dunne with sister Julz at the MLB Awards. | Julz Dunne/Instagram

How Dunne and Skenes met

Skenes was a pitcher at LSU where he won a national championship in 2023. He caught Dunne’s eye at a game.

She spent five years in LSU Gymnastics where she, too, won a natty in 2024.

They’ve continued to support the school at big events like football and last year’s College World Series.

Dunne having fun at the CWS. | Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Dunne was a staple at Skenes’ Pirates games

She rocked lots of looks like her sunburned look in Miami, and her jean shorts and boots that went viral at the MLB All-Star Weekend.

Livvy Dunne at the MLB All-Star Game events. | Livvy Dunne/Instagram

They two are also inseparable off the field. Here they are this past offseason enjoying a Disney day.

Skenes and Dunne at Disney World. | Livvy Dunne/Instagram

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama