Livvy Dunne rocks ultimate summer fit in jean miniskirt selfie stunner

The influencer, model, and former LSU gymnast continues her sizzling summer of fits.

Matt Ryan

LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne on the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field.
LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne on the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne has been crushing life and fits ever since finishing her LSU gymnastics career.

The 22-year-old influencer didn’t go out with another national championship as a Lady Tiger, but she went out with a bang in her final sparkly leotard selfie and her “officially retired” dress.

Since then all she’s done is pose for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and walk the SI red carpet in an amazing dress next to Jordan Chiles, followed by wowing in her black-and-white Kentucky Derby gown, and then traveling around with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes on his road trips as well as accompanying him for Jell-O shots at the College World Series rooting on LSU.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne's sister Julz goes bikini twins posing in exact same one day later

Livvy Dunne
Dunne at the College World Series to cheer on LSU. / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

RELATED: Livvy Dunne shows off stunning view of ‘future home’ while rocking bikini

Over the 4th of July weekend Dunne crushed some jean shorts and then a “red, white & freckled” patriotic bikini, all while flexing the baller Hamptons house she was at.

Despite not getting Babe Ruth’s New York City apartment that she ranted about, life is pretty grand for Dunne. So is her latest summer fit in a jean miniskirt and white top.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

That’s yet another winning look for Livvy Dunne. She’s as hot with her fashion as the summer has been.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

