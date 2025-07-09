Livvy Dunne rocks ultimate summer fit in jean miniskirt selfie stunner
Livvy Dunne has been crushing life and fits ever since finishing her LSU gymnastics career.
The 22-year-old influencer didn’t go out with another national championship as a Lady Tiger, but she went out with a bang in her final sparkly leotard selfie and her “officially retired” dress.
Since then all she’s done is pose for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and walk the SI red carpet in an amazing dress next to Jordan Chiles, followed by wowing in her black-and-white Kentucky Derby gown, and then traveling around with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes on his road trips as well as accompanying him for Jell-O shots at the College World Series rooting on LSU.
Over the 4th of July weekend Dunne crushed some jean shorts and then a “red, white & freckled” patriotic bikini, all while flexing the baller Hamptons house she was at.
Despite not getting Babe Ruth’s New York City apartment that she ranted about, life is pretty grand for Dunne. So is her latest summer fit in a jean miniskirt and white top.
That’s yet another winning look for Livvy Dunne. She’s as hot with her fashion as the summer has been.
