Livvy Dunne slays black one-shoulder top while teasing with tongue out
Livvy Dunne started out 2025 in the most Livvy Dunne way: With an epic selfie slay.
The viral LSU gymnast and influencer crushed 2024 with her selfies like her sizzling girl next door bedroom look, her Christmas pajamas look flaunting her perfect abs, and her final showcase event leotard win.
Dunne also took several winning selfies with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes like her hipster fit with him lurking, and her selfie with him after graduating from LSU with a degree in interdisciplinary studies with an insanely high GPA.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne shows off LSU gymnastics flexibility in shimmering purple leotards
Dunne and Skenes, who met while he pitched at LSU in 2023, spent New Year’s Eve in New Orleans, posting pictures of good times before events turned tragic in the devastating terror attack on Bourbon Street. Fortunately, Dunne and Skenes were not harmed. In one of those fun photos, Dunne showed off an epic selfie with her tongue out while wearing a one-shoulder black top.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne crushes all-black, ab-revealing workout fit before gymnastics season
Dunne is starting 2025 just like she ended 2024 with another fire look.
LSU Gymnastics will defend its first-ever national championship starting on January 3 where it will also unveil the natty banner.
Dunne, who will now be a graduate student at LSU while she competes, will be the center of attention on and off the mat. With looks like these, it’s easy to see why.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Grocery stunner: Hailee Steinfeld at Buffalo Wegmans without Josh Allen goes viral
Pickleball princess: Genie Bouchard flexes holiday glam in miniskirt, knee-high boots
How much?!: Steph Curry, Ayesha’s $50M Malibu mansion only has four bedrooms
VIPs only: Caitlin Clark, boyfriend awkwardly sit in empty arena for G-League game
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing