Livvy Dunne, LSU slay stunning ‘Dior on TV’ leotards for quad meet showstoppers
Livvy Dunne and the Lady Tigers looked amazing yet again — and were certainly dressed for success for the highly-anticipated Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad on Saturday.
The viral gymnast Dunne, 22, has shown she’s going to be a big part of the defending national champions squad this season after the opening performance on January 3 against the Iowa State Cyclones where she impressed on the beam in front of boyfriend Paul Skenes, and then wowed on the floor in front of sister Julz Dunne and her LSU cowgirl fit. On Saturday, she followed it up with a super-high score again on floor after completing a double flip maneuver.
RELATED: LSU’s Livvy Dunne has ‘cuteness’ little girls in awe of her gymnastics skills
While Dunne and the team has worn many impressive looks already this season llke their “white dazzler” hype leotard Livvy posed in, and her purple and black stealth Tigers sparkler, the team broke out the velvet black and purple showstoppers for the national TV event on ABC. LSU Gymnastics IG wrote, “wearing Dior on TV today 🤩.”
RELATED: Livvy Dunne strikes stunning pose on beam during LSU podium training
Dunne showed off her amazing look in the velvet leotard while she crushed her floor routine.
The Lady Tigers finished second to No. 1 Oklahoma 197.650-197.950, but edged out No. 4 Utah, and No. 6 Cal.
Dunne and LSU will return to action in a monster SEC showdown with Trinity Thomas and the Florida Gators on Friday, January 17, where they no doubt will bring another fire leotard look.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No rival: Cameron Brink crushes miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars
Almost perfect: Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of LSU beam slay in sparkly leotard
Snake eyes: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend
QB1-WAG worthy: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in knee-high boots
One Pride: Dan Campbell’s wife posts sweet family pic with sweeter note to Lions ‘peeps’